STAN DU PLESSIS: SMEs’ potential to create employment cannot be overstated

By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive

26 June 2023 - 15:47 Stan Du Plessis

On June 27 we observe micro, small & medium-sized enterprises day, for the good reason that they foster sustainable development, job creation and productivity growth internationally.

According to the World Bank, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 90% of all businesses and about 50% of jobs worldwide, with 40% of the world’s GDP coming from this sector. We must find ways to encourage and support this dynamic part of our business community. ..

