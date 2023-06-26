STAN DU PLESSIS: SMEs’ potential to create employment cannot be overstated

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Its Australian unit enters into an agreement with Pacific Energy to construct and operate 62MW of wind and solar generation capacity
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Demise of Black Sea initiative would have severe effect on people in Horn of Africa
Heversham recently hit the headlines when revealing they will be standing one of the best performing horses in the country, Capetown Noir.
Companies could owe owners between 5% and 15% of the purchase price of their vehicle, the court ruled
On June 27 we observe micro, small & medium-sized enterprises day, for the good reason that they foster sustainable development, job creation and productivity growth internationally.
According to the World Bank, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 90% of all businesses and about 50% of jobs worldwide, with 40% of the world’s GDP coming from this sector. We must find ways to encourage and support this dynamic part of our business community. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STAN DU PLESSIS: SMEs’ potential to create employment cannot be overstated
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
On June 27 we observe micro, small & medium-sized enterprises day, for the good reason that they foster sustainable development, job creation and productivity growth internationally.
According to the World Bank, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 90% of all businesses and about 50% of jobs worldwide, with 40% of the world’s GDP coming from this sector. We must find ways to encourage and support this dynamic part of our business community. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.