Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Guardrisk’s finance director will take over on September 1 when CEO Herman Schoeman retires
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Floodwaters start to recede, creating potential opportunities for Ukrainian forces
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
While artificial intelligence (AI) is not new, some of the legal questions it raises are. Copyright, patenting and data privacy are three issues that legislators and the courts across the world will need to consider closely given AI technology’s rapidly evolving capabilities.
The first patent application seeking to name an AI system as the “inventor” has already been tested in the legal system of the US, the outcome being that, based on current law, AI cannot be an inventor. ..
ARIANA ISSAIAS AND RICHARD ODONGO: Accelerated evolution of AI raises many legal considerations
Laws addressing copyright, patenting and data privacy will have to be updated
