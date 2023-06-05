Japan’s Nikkei surges 1.7% to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990
Judgment potentially opens way for details of former president Zuma’s tax affairs to be disclosed
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
A risk remains of whether the plan can work given the state of the business
Locals may be unable to fill the gap left by foreigners government bonds
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
At stake is President Embalo’s attempt to change the constitution and possibly consolidate power
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Growing up in the Free State, Ace Magashule was synonymous with impenetrable power. He walked on water, or at least it seemed that way to me.
Having received his political training in Tumahole from the revered Fezile Dabi (Magashule’s home region would later be named after him), the former ANC secretary-general had a swagger about him...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KABELO KHUMALO: Ace Magashule’s fall from grace is evidence politicians make bad heroes
Growing up in the Free State, Ace Magashule was synonymous with impenetrable power. He walked on water, or at least it seemed that way to me.
Having received his political training in Tumahole from the revered Fezile Dabi (Magashule’s home region would later be named after him), the former ANC secretary-general had a swagger about him...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.