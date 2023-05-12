Opinion

ANDREW BAHLMANN: Scope for optimism on SA’s energy future

There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape

12 May 2023 - 05:00 Andrew Bahlmann

Renewable energy is gaining momentum around the world, and SA is no exception. As the country seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, investment and financing in the renewable energy space have become increasingly important.

This shift towards renewables has created growing demand for capital to fund projects and infrastructure, while also presenting opportunities for investors looking to capitalise in the rapidly expanding market. We have been in discussions with a considerable variety of foreign investors from Europe and the rest of Africa, boasting vast intellectual property (IP) and gravitas in the sector...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.