ANDREW BAHLMANN: Scope for optimism on SA’s energy future

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for a weekly decline
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
Renewable energy is gaining momentum around the world, and SA is no exception. As the country seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, investment and financing in the renewable energy space have become increasingly important.
This shift towards renewables has created growing demand for capital to fund projects and infrastructure, while also presenting opportunities for investors looking to capitalise in the rapidly expanding market. We have been in discussions with a considerable variety of foreign investors from Europe and the rest of Africa, boasting vast intellectual property (IP) and gravitas in the sector...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANDREW BAHLMANN: Scope for optimism on SA’s energy future
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Renewable energy is gaining momentum around the world, and SA is no exception. As the country seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, investment and financing in the renewable energy space have become increasingly important.
This shift towards renewables has created growing demand for capital to fund projects and infrastructure, while also presenting opportunities for investors looking to capitalise in the rapidly expanding market. We have been in discussions with a considerable variety of foreign investors from Europe and the rest of Africa, boasting vast intellectual property (IP) and gravitas in the sector...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.