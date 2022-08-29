GLENN SILVERMAN: The return of geopolitics: buyers beware

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Investors can no longer simply ignore geopolitics as they have safely done in past decades
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Kyiv forces use sophisticated Western-supplied weapons in moves to retake Kherson region, north of Russia-controlled Crimea peninsula
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Mbhele won the award for his work entitled Iphasi Nesiphesheli, which is part of a bigger series titled Umlando uyaziphinda
Since the end of World War 2, geopolitics has been largely incidental to the rise in globalisation and the ascent of global equity markets. Significant global events such as the Cuban missile crisis (1962), the oil crisis (1970s), China’s rejoining of the global economy (from the late 1980s), and the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989) were once-in-a-decade events with a market impact, but overall investors have been largely able to either ignore or look past these events.
On the other hand, inflation has had a far greater effect on markets over time. Since the 1950s, in periods when US consumer price inflation was on the rise, US equity markets provided a muted return of 3.7%, as opposed to the far more compelling 10% return when the US consumer price index was slowing. The oil crisis was a geopolitical event which had a significant inflation effect and hence also a significant market impact. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BOTTOM LINE
GLENN SILVERMAN: The return of geopolitics: buyers beware
Investors can no longer simply ignore geopolitics as they have safely done in past decades
Since the end of World War 2, geopolitics has been largely incidental to the rise in globalisation and the ascent of global equity markets. Significant global events such as the Cuban missile crisis (1962), the oil crisis (1970s), China’s rejoining of the global economy (from the late 1980s), and the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989) were once-in-a-decade events with a market impact, but overall investors have been largely able to either ignore or look past these events.
On the other hand, inflation has had a far greater effect on markets over time. Since the 1950s, in periods when US consumer price inflation was on the rise, US equity markets provided a muted return of 3.7%, as opposed to the far more compelling 10% return when the US consumer price index was slowing. The oil crisis was a geopolitical event which had a significant inflation effect and hence also a significant market impact. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.