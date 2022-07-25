WANDILE SIHLOBO: What does Russia-Ukraine grain deal mean for Africa?

The pullback in stock prices follows a rebound in recent weeks, as investors bought back into markets that have fallen sharply in 2022
Media reports last week suggested that Beijing is considering scrapping the informal embargo, put in place in 2020
Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
The move comes after similar clearances in Canada and the US as the outbreak is declared a global health emergency
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Rugby is close to a national obsession in Fiji, with more than 80,000 registered players among a population of 900,000 — one of the highest in the world pro rata
As with any skill or sport-like activity, you must learn how to use them properly to reap the multiple rewards
Ukraine has about 22-million tonnes of grain (wheat, maize, sunflower seed and other grains) in silos that has for the past few months been unable to reach export markets. This was mainly because of disruptions caused by the war with Russia, the destruction of infrastructure and attacks on vessels transporting goods.
A deal signed by the two warring nations last week promised to change that, with Russia agreeing not to attack grain vessels and to allow the restoration of the grain trade in the Black Sea region. The deal came about through a multinational effort to avert the global food crisis and is likely to contribute positively to grain supplies, though it was on shaky ground within days after Russian missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa...
A possible price decline and increase in supply is likely to benefit all importing countries and consumers
