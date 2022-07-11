NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Printing the Philosopher’s Stone

While money managers say emerging markets are well positioned to weather an economic slowdown, high-yielding currencies tend to buckle as capital flows head for havens like the US dollar.
3D printing could be the key to unlocking immortality — but would you want to live beyond when life stops being enjoyable?
Dateline: August 9 2029
Until recently, pancreatic cancer was largely considered a death sentence. But thanks to advances in nanotechnology, 3D printing, and stem cell research, the narrative is rapidly changing. When Sydney artist Clive Tucker was given the chance to be part of a cutting-edge treatment trial, he jumped at the opportunity. Now, six months after his successful organ transplant, he is back on the local art scene and making waves...
