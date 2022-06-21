Opinion NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Data for the people and Disneyland for London B L Premium

Dateline: June 15 2026

The nearly empty pickle jar sits on the counter; all the pickles have been eaten, and only the brine and vinegar remain. But it’s not going to be rinsed and recycled. The remaining juice is going back to the lab, to be analysed and checked for any pathogens. This will provide real-world post-consumption data for the pickle industry, as part of the new UK Industrial Data project...