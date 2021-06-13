Opinion

CARTOON: A little arm twisting

14 June 2021 - 05:00
Monday, June 14 2021
Monday, June 14 2021

Business ready to power up after president's gift

Organised business bodies had been lobbying for more than two years for the limit on embedded generation, now at 1MW, to be raised to 50MW
Business
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Something clicked with Ramaphosa’s power-generation move

It is the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability
Opinion
12 hours ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: A president at the wheel is far better than a reshuffle

Despite obstructive ministers, Cyril Ramaphosa is coming into his own as his initiatives begin to pay off
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Finally, Ramaphosa sees the light and flicks a game-changing switch

The president’s announcement on energy policy reform is a major development for which he should be congratulated
Opinion
3 days ago
Friday, June 11 2021
Friday, June 11 2021
