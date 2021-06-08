CARTOON: Competition Commission’s bigger whopper

Metal expected to struggle to maintain its gains above $1,900
Tuesday, June 8 2021
The rules would have to be applied retrospectively which cannot work, public protector’s counsel tells high court
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to approach the Western Cape high court in her latest move to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
Pandemic has hit tourist accommodation sector while slow vaccine rollout and third wave continues to deter global travellers
While resource-rich countries in Africa have reaped the benefits in fuelling the economy of the world’s most populous nation, what does China's slowing population growth mean for the future?
Candidates with the right abilities are hard to find as renewables jobs market heats up
The boardroom acrimony and the national team’s poor performance have ensured fans turn to other sports instead
What started as research for a PhD thesis developed into a story of spies and submarine warfare in SA’s waters during World War 2
