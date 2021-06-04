CARTOON: Equal opportunity offender

Brent crude slides as high infections in countries such as Brazil and India hit demand prospects
The Competition Commission’s ruling could shrink foreign investment in SA’s businesses
Mantashe denies he was involved in the evaluation of the bids for emergency power, the lion’s share of which went to Karpowership
The ANC needs the party’s support to pass the controversial change to section 25 of the constitution
Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s PGM supply agreement
Ratings agency sceptical the government will stick to plans for real cuts in public sector wages and SOE reform
The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too
Justice minister says the move allows the government to deal with fallout from a volcanic eruption as well as security
The Serb beat claycourt specialist Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4
Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds, Emmanuel Macron visits SA, Cyril Ramaphosa tightens Covid-19 restrictions, Ethiopian and Palestinian protest, toxic spill as cargo ship sinks, and more
