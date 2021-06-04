Opinion

CARTOON: Equal opportunity offender

04 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, June 4 2021
Friday, June 4 2021

Racism claims against André de Ruyter shot down in flames

Inquiry finds no evidence for Solly Tshitangano’s ‘highly irresponsible’ allegations
National
1 day ago

Procurement chief dismissed from Eskom

A disciplinary inquiry found Solly Tshitangano guilty of serious misconduct , including contravening the Public Finance Management Act
National
6 days ago

Eskom slashes debt as a tighter ship sets sail

Eskom has reduced its mountain of debt by R83bn, partly by paying off mature loans
National
1 week ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Eskom’s restructuring vital to secure energy future

Of all the restructuring of SA’s large SOEs, which has been central to the industrialisation of the country, its Eskom’s that has been the most ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

De Ruyter inquiry: Eskom procurement chief also on the spot

Claims by senior executive of racially motivated appointments will be checked for veracity and action taken if it turns out company was misled
National
1 month ago
Thursday, June 3 2021
Thursday, June 3 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
HAJRA OMARJEE: Cyril Ramaphosa must make a big ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Turns out the DA was right ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
BRIAN KANTOR: More public-private partnerships ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: Why do Brazil’s chickens cross ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Implying Middle East scholarship where ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.