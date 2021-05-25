Opinion

CARTOON: SA defence industry neglect

25 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, May 25 2021
Tuesday, May 25 2021

Cuba gets R1bn while local defence sector is in death spiral

Government under fire for outsourcing defence contracts to Cuban companies at the expense of local defence contractors
Monday, May 24 2021
Monday, May 24 2021

