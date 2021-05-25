CARTOON: SA defence industry neglect

Asia-Pacific markets buoyed as they track Wall Street’s overnight rally
Updating of the critical skills list is going the wrong way with limits akin to those of a medieval guild
Former Steinhoff CEO will faces charges for misconduct before professional conduct committee
Party is out of patience with suspended official and formal action could lead to his expulsion
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the effect the pandemic is having on the private hospital group’s balance sheet
A surge in the producer price index is expected because of global supply shortages and rising demand
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by William Mzimba, CEO of Vodacom Business
Officers seize president, prime minister and defence minister after two members of a military junta who seized power in August were replaced
Hearings on racial prejudice in the current climate risk dissolving into a litigious, mudslinging brawl
In his book, Wabie Long attempts to get the root of the shame, envy and existential impasse South Africans deal with in a post-apartheid society
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
