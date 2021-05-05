CARTOON: Dirty Karpowerships deal

The Nasdaq dropped 1.9% on Tuesday as some big tech names ran into profit-taking, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.com
Life is returning to normal in countries such as the UK and US that were the subject of grim headlines
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says basic services to residents are at the centre of the city's delivery programme amid Covid-19 setbacks
The mind-numbing that party loyalty requires in the party list system has meant the quality of our MPs leaves much to be desired
Company says delays have increased the cost of sea freight services, while reduced imports cut demand for trucking
Michael Avery and a panel of guests discuss the performance of the local unit during the pandemic
The minerals department concedes the third Mining Charter has its flaws but is necessary to drive transformation
Jose Manuel Restrepo takes the reins after his predecessor was forced to resign over proposed tax hikes that angered citizens
With seconds left and a draw on the cards, Amakhosi give away a penalty and let the game slip away
The go-go-go lifestyle of economic aspiration, not westernisation, is to blame for the prevalence of eating disorders, writes Rachel Rosenthal
