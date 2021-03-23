Opinion

CARTOON: Lynne Brown’s Gupta whitewash

23 March 2021 - 05:00 Brandon Reynolds
Lynne Brown denies knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa

It has been alleged that Essa introduced himself as Brown’s adviser, but Brown said, besides shaking his hand once, she does not know him
Lynne Brown denies putting Gupta-linked people on Eskom board

A 2018 report found the former public enterprises minister often failed to take appropriate responsibility for a large set of impugned decisions ...
Brian Molefe distances himself from allegations of Gupta influence

Former Eskom CEO tells state capture inquiry his career did not need external help
Former Eskom chair says Lynne Brown and Guptas forced him out

Zola Tsotsi describes at state capture commission how the Guptas called the shots at Eskom with the blessing of former public enterprises minister
