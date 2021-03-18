Kansas could allow teens to carry concealed weapons

How early an age is your child ready to carry a concealed weapon? Whatever your opinion on the matter, it’s being decided for you by the legislature if you live in Kansas: the house has passed a bill lowering the age for concealed carry to 18 from 21. The bill is now in the state senate.

In reality, though, the Kansas legislature is deciding the issue for surrounding states as well, as House Bill 2058 also expands concealed carry reciprocity — meaning that the right to carry travels across state lines.

The bill is just asking for more guns on college campuses, which wasn’t supposed to happen under the state’s 2017 “campus carry” legislation since most college students are under 21. Unless the concealed carry age is lowered to 18, that is.

It’s an odd move, especially in this day and age of gun violence, to be taking any steps to encourage more guns in public. Kansas law already allows the open carry of firearms by those 18 and up, which is already too much.

The move to lower the age for concealed weapons is also troubling considering the long-accepted scientific observation that a teen’s brain is not yet fully developed, and may not be until age 25.

Scientists say the rational part of the brain, where reason and judgment occur, is the prefrontal cortex, which adults think more from than youths and children. Says the National Library of Medicine: “The prefrontal cortex is one of the last regions of the brain to reach maturation, which explains why some adolescents exhibit behavioural immaturity.”

Only soon they may be able to do it with a concealed weapon. And that includes 18-20-year-olds from other states, if they have concealed carry permits — with or without the training their Kansas peers will be required to take.

The state’s broad “stand your ground” law prompted Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe to once remark that “unfortunately, based on the interpretation by the courts, that means you can bring a gun to a fist-fight”.

What could possibly go wrong? It’s not a rhetorical question any more. /Kansas City, March 9

Kansas City Star