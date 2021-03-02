Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR: The global business of peace

The world’s ability to stand guard over peaceful protests has become so sophisticated there is even a manual

02 March 2021 - 15:06
Protesters on February 8 2021 in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Protesters on February 8 2021 in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

If you’ve noticed more images of Myanmar’s protests in the news, there’s a reason for that. The demonstrators are displaying signs in English rather than Burmese to reach a global audience. They make sure to march past foreign embassies. They are also using a well-known gesture, the three-finger salute from The Hunger Games, to signify a universal defiance against the military coup of February 1 as well as their own commitment to non-violence.

Myanmar’s pro-democracy activists know that unlike during mass protests in 2007 and 1988 the world has far more peace watchers in place, able to track violence against protesters and other innocent people. A global “peace industry”, enhanced by the connective power of the internet, is establishing a norm that peace can be a positive force, not merely the absence of violence. The protesters, says Myanmar expert Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group, are very much looking for foreign governments to show solidarity with their cause.

The protests have so far drawn one global reaction. On Friday, after the military killed at least 18 protesters, Myanmar’s envoy to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, broke ranks and addressed the 193-member General Assembly. He asked for strong action by the international community against the country’s generals and a return to democracy.

In another example of the UN pushing peace, the security council passed a resolution on Friday calling for a sustained humanitarian pause in world conflicts to allow for distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. In Afghanistan, Taliban militants have heeded international concerns and allowed vaccinations to start in areas they control.

The world’s ability to stand guard over peaceful protests has become so sophisticated that there is even an official manual for it. The 57 countries that make up the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe just reissued a handbook on how independent observers can monitor peaceful protests.

By closely watching protests, international monitors help democratic activists better engage repressive regimes. In Myanmar, says Horsey, international attention can “support the agency of the Myanmar people at this time”.

In a globalised world peace is not only local. It has universal appeal. /Boston, March 1

The Christian Science Monitor

US envoy visits Kabul in bid to boost peace process

Zalmay Khalilzad spoke to Afghanistan’s chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and is expected to meet other Afghan officials
World
1 day ago

Myanmar police fire stun grenades at coup protesters

Southeast Asian foreign ministers aim for talks with military leaders
World
8 hours ago

India’s relationships with its nuclear neighbours seems to be calming down

The détente shows all three countries responding to policy initiatives from the Biden administration,  following the unpredictable years of Donald ...
World
4 days ago

