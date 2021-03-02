Opinion

CARTOON: Hlophe blow to anti-corruption fight

02 March 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, March 2 2021

Lobby group calls for Hlophe’s suspension

Freedom Under Law says judge president’s acquittal of MP was wrong
National
9 hours ago

Hlophe lawyers go for broke as misconduct tribunal concludes

Western Cape judge president argues that he did nothing wrong
National
2 months ago

Inside SA judiciary’s inability to hold itself accountable

Messy litigation between John Hlophe’s personal attorney, Barnabas Xulu, and the environment department is doing the Western Cape judge president no ...
Features
5 months ago

Bess Nkabinde adamant John Hlophe tried to influence her in Zuma cases

The allegations centre on two meetings in March and April of 2008 and ‘legal privilege’
National
2 months ago

Hlophe tribunal kicks off after more than a decade

Witness tells of isiZulu phrase used by Western Cape judge president
National
2 months ago
Monday, March 1 2021

