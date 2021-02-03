Here’s why a train and its tracks are a good simile for the SA economy

As a non-economist the way I think about the SA economy is that it resembles an old steam train. The locomotive power is provided by the formal economy — the engine that pulls the rest of the train along. The people shovelling coal are largely in the private sector. They are directed by an engineer (the government) who, together with conductors and other members of the crew, facilitate order, collect tickets (taxes) and make sure passengers generally behave themselves. The more productive and powerful the locomotive engine, the more rapidly the entire train can move. If the engine falters we all go nowhere fast.

Unfortunately, many carriages at the back of the SA train are heavily laden with low-productivity workers, the informal sector and the unemployed — all are passengers on the train. The more carriages they occupy, the larger their weight and numbers, the harder the locomotive must work to pull the train along the track since all movement depends upon the power of the locomotive. It’s not that they are a deadweight. But if the doors between the carriages are locked they cannot move forward to help shovel coal.

Now and then the train stops to take on or divest passengers, to change the crew, including the chief engineer and conductors, and load more coal and water, and then carry on with its journey. To move forward more rapidly SA must first prioritise growth, and once we have achieved sufficient rates of growth we must focus on more equitable distribution of the proceeds of that growth. Having a wide railway line — greater equity — is important for stability, but most important is to increase the power and size of our locomotive, the formal private sector, and for those that run the train to recognise what is required.

The way to do that is to reduce the number of carriages by moving people forward on the train until they eventually all shovel coal into the furnace and feed the engine that moves the train faster into the future. This is quite feasible since many of the second-class carriages, which are supposed to carry the middle class, are empty. From the last rickety carriages where the unemployed are we need to move passengers forward to the second-class carriages, or even further forward to the first class or driver’s compartment where government officials and others sit.

The wider, standard gauge railway line used by most of the world measures 1,435mm — not the narrow 1,067mm (3 feet 6 inches) the Cape Colony adopted in 1873. Apart from the 80km Gautrain track, which is a standard gauge, the entire SA economy is stuck on the Cape gauge. To make matters worse, instead of modernising our railway line to standard gauge we are dismantling and abandoning our Cape gauge lines through vandalism and lack of maintenance. Countries generally transition to the standard gauge when they have maxed out on the speed and freight that can be achieved on the Cape gauge. Yet SA has gone the other way.

The goal must always be to have more people shovelling coal, though a narrow gauge means our train has a self-imposed governor. To keep momentum and travel faster we will eventually need a wider gauge line, where weight is distributed more evenly. Given greater equity, the entire economic train will be more stable and fit for higher sustained speeds, even as the track may twist and turn.

With the brief exception of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear) period, during which the economy and employment grew, postapartheid SA has focused its attention almost exclusively on distributing resources more evenly between compartments instead of fuelling the engine. The absence of sufficient growth has, however, proved to be self-defeating because our engine cannot manage the additional load.

As the numbers on the train increased, with more and more carriages to be pulled, we inevitably slowed down. Taking a national average our GDP per capita peaked in 1981, steadily declining thereafter to eventually bottom out in 1993. In that year we were back to levels last experienced more than a quarter of a century earlier.

Thereafter we managed to claw ourselves back to the 1981 average by about 2006 and maintained that upward momentum to peak in 2014. Since then we have again been going backwards. At the end of 2020 we were back to about 2005/2006 levels, and there is little prospect of getting back to our 2014 peak levels of GDP per capita on our current growth pathway.

Averages such as GDP conceal as much as they reveal, but it is clear that we need to do two things. We need to fire up the steam engine to move much more rapidly, largely by expanding the productive formal sector, and once we have sufficient momentum we need to invest in stability by moving to the broader, more stable standard gauge with its focus on equity. The mental image of doing this on a moving train aptly demonstrates the challenge.

It requires that we do whatever it takes to improve speed (or growth) while making sure we invest sufficiently in line maintenance to make the journey safe. The private sector must shovel and the government must open the throttle and remove the impediments to growth. It’s all about regaining momentum and then travelling at a sustained higher pace for at least two or three decades. Getting help from overseas (skilled people and investment) will contribute, but it’s essentially South Africans who need to do the shovelling.

At present when we stop at a station we disgorge those who shovel coal and run down our stock of finance. Capital and skilled labour are fleeing SA and those who join are often lesser skilled, with limited capacity. We don’t attract paying customers among our own or from overseas because we don’t have a clear destination and cannot explain where we are headed. Our National Development Plan 2030 is horribly outdated and complicated, and there have been so many stop-start announcements along the way that the passengers don’t really know who is driving the train or what the name of the next station could be.

We need a simple plan that prioritises growth. Treading water, our current posture, is not an option that will deliver positive prospects. We need to attract paying customers that add momentum. That, in turn, requires a clear sense of where we have come from and where we are headed.

On its current trajectory SA’s average growth rate for the next decade will be in the region of 2.1%. With a huge effort we could average 3% by 2030, and perhaps get back to our 2014 peak by about 2025. But we need to get to far higher rates of economic growth than that, and to do it we need to shovel more coal. It must be our first priority.

• Cilliers is chair of the Institute of Security Studies board of trustees and heads its programme on African futures and innovation. He is author of 'Fate of the Nation'.