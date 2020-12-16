YSG, 12J and new security technology can help ensure a crime-free holiday

For hundreds of thousands of SA farmers and business owners, the coronavirus virus is a worry. Make no mistake.

But in this crime-ridden country where theft and damage to property are almost routine, there is a sadly long-standing reason for festive fretting: the ever-present danger of crime. At this time of year we must be wary of a peak in crime.

It may come as welcome news, then, that there is an opportunity to both support a company that is spearheading a crime clampdown, and — totally legally — carve a few zeroes off your tax bill.

All this is thanks to a tax-saving government incentive that goes by the distinctly underwhelming title of Section 12J. This section of the Income Tax Act allows an investor to write off against their tax liability the money they put into an eligible project.

One such eligible enterprise, for which I am helping to raise funding, is a firm called YSG Security Solutions, which uses technology to iron out the human error or greed factor that can be a fatal link in a company’s security chain (or should that be chain armour?).

With businesses closing for a seasonal break, many criminals are the ones recruiting extra staff, working harder than ever to ensure that, while you are scoffing mince pies and wearing silly hats (fun festive activities of other religions are also included by implication), they aim to get to your premises before Santa. Instead of leaving gifts, they plan to grab anything that isn’t nailed down and also detach and nick quite a lot that is.

Of course, security issues are an intensely emotive concern when one moves the spotlight from unoccupied buildings to rural farms, because the aim of some intruders in such a setting is not just to deprive you of your property, but of your life and the lives of your family members as well.

Vulnerable farmers may be happy to trust the authorities to tackle this, or they might wisely decide that it is worth investing in enhancing their protection. And such help is available.

It is no good for any business owner to hope Santa will bring them a sack-load of extra security, and certainly 2020 has not yet been shown to be a year saturated with good luck. Wherever your business is, it is a target, and you need to ensure that, however holy, or not, your nights are, they are silent and peaceful.

It is an unfortunate reality that security guards often pose the weakest link in any security chain, however fine their credentials and smart their uniforms may be. They are generally poorly paid and easily intimidated. Like the properties they guard, they can be easy targets. They can be coerced by criminals and easily corrupted, as they often have low levels of self-motivation to effectively do their job. And, don’t forget that these are living, breathing human beings. They are often, quite-rightly, fearful of what may befall them should criminals arrive.

YSG has addressed this problem by removing the direct vulnerability of the guard, the in-your-face loaded-gun threat — moving the front-line to a remote, off-site control centre, where the operators cannot be reached or threatened by criminals. This does not mean in any way that intruders are given free rein, a red carpet, mince pies and brandy. The snoring security guard is now replaced by never-sleeping technology. Not the sort that can be bypassed by James Bond using a paper clip — secure, 24/7 security. Tried and tested.

The systems are designed to detect any unwanted attention being given to a client’s premises and property, and if there are intruders, ear-piercing alarms and other measures are activated to let them know they have been spotted and had better flee if they want to escape retribution.

Almost always this will do the trick, but if men with guns are needed on site, they can and will be deployed. The immediate priority is the safety of people and property, and removing the immediate threat is of paramount importance. YSG has dramatically decreased crime incidents across a mix of companies, residential estates and complexes, farms, and the properties of high net-wealth individuals.

Anyone who knows my peace-loving, placid nature will be comforted that I am not involved in the security side of this company. What I am involved in is raising investment funds to help grow the firm, both in SA and in the region. (It won’t surprise you that regional expansion is not the current focus; there is no shortage of security challenges within SA’s borders.)

So why 12J funding? Well, as long as this incentive exists it will allow individuals and businesses with big tax bills to channel some of that tax liability into worthwhile investments. 12J is some of the National Treasury’s best work. This is the best policy instrument to get urgent and desperately needed investment and growth back into the economy.

We are promoting 12J projects in agriculture, in education, in rural development and, of course, this security venture. The current window for participation in 12J projects is closing soon, and a lot of good can flow from your investments.

The development and nurturing of an effective, technologically advanced security industry in SA shouldn’t just bring merrier and safer Christmases. It should be top of your list of New Year resolutions as well.

• Hart is executive chair of Impact Investment Management.