Leaders’ failure to emulate Robert Sobukwe’s heroic legacy is pitiful

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe would have turned 96 on Saturday, December 5. To mark that occasion I was greatly honoured to deliver the third Robben Island Museum memorial lecture, which I titled, “Knowledge, originality, passion and pride in Africa: the pillars and foundations of Sobukwe’s Africanism in remembering Afrika”.

Its focus was on the political orientation and indelible legacy of one of SA’s finest sons. In preparation for this, I was guided by luminaries such as Thami Ka Plaatjie, Joe Thloloe, Thami Mazwai, Dr Tommy Mohajane, former Bishop Stanley Mogoba and Dr Motsoko Pheko, and am grateful for their insights and personal anecdotes.

It was clear to us in our discussions that Sobukwe is in a unique leadership club, a truly courageous, selfless and visionary patriot who stands tall and apart, among leaders who shaped profound turning points in human history.

Other members of that club include Martin Delany, William WB du Bois and Barack Obama in the US, George Padmore in Trinidad, Marcus Garvey in Jamaica, Gamal Abdel Nasser in Egypt, Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana, Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya, Julius Nyerere in Tanzania, Steven Bantu Biko and Nelson Mandela in SA, Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran, Yasser Arafat in Palestine and Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

For a time, Sobukwe was like any other clever African lad, devoid of a deeper consciousness about his surrounding and the fate of his people. Had he not been bitten by the bug of love for Africa, he would probably have ended up as a nondescript professor in some university.

But Fort Hare and the illustrious company of his colleagues, teachers and mentors set him on an arduous journey of deep reflection and self-discovery. There is no replacement for the value of good education. He grew passionate about the Xhosa language and the writings of Mqhayi and Jolobe, and, in English, Charles Dickens was his favourite.

The writings of Anton Muziwakhe Lembede and ZK Matthew turned him from academia to politics. Three years of toil helped broaden his political horizons and sharpened his tongue in defending Africa and its people.

In 1949, in the small town of Alice in the Eastern Cape, at the University of Fort Hare, this young man proclaimed his dream and vision for a New Africa. On a makeshift podium in his final year of a BA in humanities, Sobukwe made a historic clarion call to all of his brothers and sisters not to desert Africa in her hour of need.

It signalled a gallant entry into the realm of politics and warned of the great strife ahead. The brave man had to choose a path of daring and hazardous toil rather than the safe conformity of academia for which he was destined.

He was keenly aware of the hazards and demands of standing up to the apartheid government, and eschewed cowardice and self-pity, and instead embraced principled sacrifice for his beliefs. His ethos, and his exhortation to his comrades, was “serve, suffer and sacrifice!”

“True leadership demands complete subjugation of self, absolute honesty, integrity and uprightness of character, courage and fearlessness, and above all, a consuming love for one’s people. Education to us means service to Africa. ... We must be the embodiment of our people’s aspirations.”

At that young age, Sobukwe knew that his education was not for self-aggrandisement but was a tool to serve his continent.

The cornerstone of that philosophy was sacrifice. He sacrificed his life, his career and his family for his love of Africa's people. He was a man of integrity. His admonition to leaders to strive for service, rather than self-service, had a stinging rebuke for those who fail in that.

He argued that leaders needed to set very high standards that their people feel worth emulating. Today, there are leaders who we do not even wish to emulate, let alone call their names, without cringing.

Sobukwe said: “We have made our choice. We have chosen African nationalism because of its deep human significance; because of its inevitability and the necessity to world progress. World civilisation will not be complete until the African has made his full contribution.”

Sobukwe’s energetic devotion to freeing the continent of its ills should be like coals of fire on the shoulders of those who claim to lead her people yet fail to do so. Sobukwe likened Africa to a very beautiful woman who had to endure many years of abuse by different men who come and go, such that she lost her beauty and spark. He saw it as his mission to bring that beauty and spark back to his Africa.

In defending Africa and its beauty and potential, Sobukwe promised; “I will be as harsh as truth, and as uncompromising as justice. On this subject, I do not wish to think.”

He was intelligent, eloquent, charismatic, fearless and passionate; unquestionably a Pan Africanist leader. He had a rare combination of talents. It is little wonder he was so much revered, equally feared but, most importantly, suppressed, and dare I say, by our own people. While the apartheid government had a rationale to fear and suppress him, the rationale in today’s African-majority-led democratic government remains elusive and difficult to explain or comprehend.

In any other society the nationally sterling contributions by a single individual, based on profound knowledge, vision and passion for his people and the continent, would be a source of pride and celebration. Sobukwe was a national liberation leader and not a party-political leader. He led the struggle from the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) but it was a struggle for us all. So why is there not a Robert Mangaliso Day? Is there not a justification for naming Humans Rights Day on March 21 after him?

But we obviously do not remember great lives simply for an annual celebration. We must do so for many reasons. Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Ernest Moseneke summed this up well. In an address during the naming of the Robert Sobukwe building at Wits in 2017, Moseneke, then Wits chancellor, said: “First, they are beacons and signposts of public history. Great lives light up the collective path we have travelled. They locate us within our past and shared experiences.

“From their lives, we hope to learn how to live our own lives. We call to memory their visionary and selfless actions to gird our loins for the difficult task of creating and reimagining our world.”

We have every right to demand that of our leaders — serve the people who you love and represent. Serve them at all times, with no rewards due to yourself. Serve them with diligence and honesty. Serve them with passion and compassion.

Suffer for the beliefs that you hold. Suffer for the principled stances that you take amid injustice. Do not cringe before your oppressors and be willing to sacrifice for your dreams and the dreams of your people, and seek neither mercy nor fame. If you have to pay with your life in the pursuit of your ideal, so be it.

Just one example of how Sobukwe epitomised the warmth, humanity and generosity required by a true leader is recounted by his former compatriot, Joe Thloloe. After the Sharpeville massacre the banning of the PAC and its leadership’s trial and conviction, they were finally reunited at the Stoneyard Prison in Boksburg.

The commander asked, “Wie’s Sobukwe?” (“Who’s Sobukwe?”) and instructed one of his followers to give Sobukwe his uniform: long pants, shoes and a jacket. Sobukwe asked if the other prisoners would get the same uniform. When the commander said he was getting preferential treatment because he was the leader, Sobukwe refused the garments.

Again, it is hard to imagine many of our leaders today doing that. Sobukwe said, “We must be humble enough to take a bucket and go to the river to fetch water for other men who are thirsty and yet maintain our credibility and esteem in their eyes. To be a true leader, son of Africa, you must be born again. When I say to be born again, son of Africa, I mean become a new person and forgo greed and selfishness.”

The memory of the big man with the generous, toothy smile and a belly laugh, chopping the palm of one hand with the axe of the other hand, summing up the consensus after a debate and pronouncing, “Siyavana ke Madoda!” (We agree then, men!”) — that was democracy, even in the dark dungeons of apartheid.

Let us remember that liberation icons or heroes and heroines are treasures of a nation. They are owned and identify with national aspirations or vision. Their struggles and visions are national or societal and not partisan.

May Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe’s unique, distinctive and unparalleled vision of pan-Africanism continue to shape our thoughts as we confidently assert ourselves as Africans, for Africa in the global community.

• Prof Makgoba is SA health ombud, a former CEO of the Medical Research Council of SA and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.