Opinion

CARTOON: Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel war

17 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, November 17 2020

African leaders press Ethiopia for Tigray peace talks

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni meets Ethiopia's foreign minister to appeal for negotiations as Nigeria, Kenya and Djibouti call for a peaceful ...
World
10 hours ago

Ethiopian forces advance on capital of rebellious Tigray region

Federal soldiers capture the southern town of Alamata,  as Tigrayan forces fire missiles at Eritrea
World
20 hours ago

Tigray crisis: ‘They know how to fight and they can do it till the end’

Tigray is at war with the federal government in Addis Ababa, which can have huge consequences for the Horn of Africa
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Ethiopia and Tigray must be brought to the negotiation table

Dialogue could prevent a conflict that would plunge the entire region into a nightmare war
Opinion
1 day ago

Ethiopian conflict rages on as PM names new Tigray head

The conflict has implications for the Horn of Africa with Amnesty International saying hundreds of civilians have been hacked to death in Tigray
World
3 days ago
