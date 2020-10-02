CARTOON: Shamila Batohi’s extra-large order

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
As we all head for the plughole of urban hypermodernity, Lynne-Marie Eatwell's subjects will endure
Smith appeared in court on charges of corruption and fraud related to evidence in the Zondo inquiry
Delay, obfuscate and rewrite history to buy time or even be exonerated
The shares tumble to a 17-year low as the jet-engine maker seeks to shore up capital
Food, personal care and clothing sectors are taking longer to recover
The alternative small business lender, Lulalend, says payment timeframes of 30, 60 or 90 days can be crippling for small businesses
The decline in income highlights the impact of the expiration of the extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits
It was dull viewing for the few spectators allowed in to watch the 33-year-old glide effortlessly through
These off-the-grid villas blend beautifully into their Limpopo surrounds, offering ultimate tranquility and bliss
