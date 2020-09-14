Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s Zimbabwe flight

14 September 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, September 14 2020
Monday, September 14 2020

Ramaphosa wants Mapisa-Nqakula to explain Zimbabwe trip on state plane

Mapisa-Nqakula’s department defended its decision to fly party officials to Zimbabwe, saying it coincided with an official meeting
National
2 days ago

Defence minister ‘gave ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe’

Department says the group’s visit coincided with a meeting between Mapisa-Nqakula and her counterpart there
National
3 days ago

ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed

Ramaphosa's envoys hold marathon talks with Zanu-PF officials but fail to meet opposition political parties and civic organisations as instructed
World
4 days ago

Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than Mugabe

Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of using Covid-19 as an excuse to restrict freedoms, and is not prosecuting those responsible for ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Zimbabwe’s treatment of its citizens makes things ripe for a coup

A sustained combination of internal and external pressure is required to create a genuine civilian government
Opinion
2 weeks ago
Friday, September 11 2020
Friday, September 11 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Will Covid-19 kill off Sandton and other swish ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom throws a shadow over ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA cries out for move to lockdown ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: How will law treat gun-wielding shopper?
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Carry on like this, and Ramaphosa will ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.