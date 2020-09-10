CARTOON: Ramaphosa floored by GDP plunge

Michael Avery talks to a panel of market experts about what investment lessons we can learn from history
But we shouldn’t be surprised that the blame is being put on workers
The medical scheme administrator says SA’s approach of a quickly imposed lockdown and restriction of movements bought time to ramp up healthcare capacity
Political commentators want the ANC in power and the ANC in opposition, so they will seek to deliberately misunderstand the DA until it bends to their will
The agribusiness group has said it is considering a strategy shift, as CEO Norman Celliers is to step down after about eight years
The ratings agency says tax revenue losses will be more severe than the fall in economic activity
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about business sentiment
Efforts to cut meat and dairy consumption 20%-40% are likely to be supported, but the dietary changes need to be voluntary, a panel found
Club boss Kaizer Motaung says the German coach presided over humiliating defeats
Their response to the Clicks debacle shows they are experts at deconstruction, unable to be constructive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
