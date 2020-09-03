Opinion

SECOND TAKE

NEW YORK POST: Joe Biden’s soft spot is showing

The Democratic leader is blaming Trump and the police but says little about the violence of protesters

03 September 2020 - 16:17
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about reopening schools amid the OVID-19 pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, ON September 2, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about reopening schools amid the OVID-19 pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, ON September 2, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Naturally, all the folks who have been downplaying and/or defending the violence of the anti-cop demonstrations across the US are happily seconding Joe Biden’s claim that yes, it is terrible — and it’s all President Donald Trump’s fault.

In fact, Biden’s remarks fall far short: the Left is plainly driving the chaos — the fires, the looting, the attacks on police stations and courthouses — but he simply denounced violence “on both sides”, repeatedly singling out “white supremacists”, “white nationalists”, “right-wing militias” and so on, with nary a mention of antifa. Let alone a breath about the extremism of the leaders of Black Lives Matter (BLM).

The horrors “are images of Donald Trump’s America today”, Biden declared. But they were also images of Barack Obama’s America — years of deadly violence after black deaths at police hands. Two cops were assassinated in New York after Eric Garner’s death; Ferguson, Missouri, burnt after Michael Brown’s death. A sniper killed five policemen in Dallas during a BLM march.

Throughout, opportunists saw their moment, and radicals fomented chaos. And it’s only going to get worse until local officials start refusing to allow it.

“We have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames,” Biden claimed. But Trump has warned his supporters against vigilantism, telling Fox News Channel, “I want to leave it to law enforcement.”

Biden says he has no “soft spot for rioters” but makes no similar call for his backers to put away their weapons. And many Biden staffers have donated to get rioters and looters out on bail, with running mate Kamala Harris tweeting her support.

Biden needs to do better. /New York, September 1

New York Post

Trump takes the fight to Biden safe seat

President is forcing his opponent to spend resources in Minnesota, traditionally a Democratic state
World
2 hours ago

Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence in US cities

Democratic presidential candidate's campaign visit to the swing state comes a Trump is set to visit protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin
World
2 days ago

How Trump oversold his economic success

There is no big difference in economic trends between president’s first three years and Barack Obama’s last three
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion
2.
SANDF has no muscle because funds have been cut ...
Opinion
3.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
4.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
5.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Trump accuses Democrats of planning to ‘rig election’

World / Americas

Kellyanne Conway’s departure a setback for Trump ahead of US election

World / Americas

Joe Biden has not been tested for Covid-19 as campaigning intensifies

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.