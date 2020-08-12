Beneficiaries show Sukuma Fund the good in small things

Take the example of Calmer Health & Skincare and its proprietor, Lyndall Jackson, one of 1,692 sole proprietors who have so far received a non-refundable grant from Sukuma. The total value of these grants is about R42.3m. With the quarantine lockdown and with a business involved in personal care, Jackson was faced with financial ruin and the potential end of her business — until her accountant applied on her behalf for a Sukuma grant.

Instead of simply using the grant to pay her living expenses, Jackson boldly used the money to pivot her 12-year-old business into the online space. She sourced aromatherapy massage oils, soaps, stress balls and other products and set up an online store on her salon’s website. Soon she was marketing on social media.

“Instead of binging on Netflix series I spent my time making product videos and recording tutorials,” Jackson says. “Soon my son joined in. It’s been really cool. The experience has put a whole different spin on lockdown for us.”

Jackson turned calamity into opportunity. She found the power in a small thing. This is the reason Sukuma prioritised issuing survival grants. We knew rapid execution of these payments could be the difference between a small business existing or shutting its doors permanently. But we never imagined the lessons these beneficiaries would teach us.

Consider the case of Dr Unben Pillay, who runs a private medical clinic servicing the communities of Rabie Ridge, Tembisa and Halfway House. His multidisciplinary clinic is a one-stop shop that also specialises in the treatment of major chronic diseases such as HIV/Aids, TB, diabetes and hypertension. But he was faced with a financial disaster as his turnover plummeted 70% during April, endangering his practice and the jobs of 15 staff members.

Provided hope

The R25,000 grant enabled his practice of 20 years — and its staff of 15 — to survive the crunch of April’s lockdown and continue while access to medical care is more important than before. “The money allowed us to pay rent, sustain the practice and retain all our staff,” he says.

Again, we were taught the powerful consequences of a modest intervention.

These stories will not be unique among the thousands who have already benefited from the Sukuma rescue grant and the many more who will still benefit. The consequences of small interventions can be great. These cases have provided hope for the future and admiration for the creativity coursing through the veins of small businesses in SA.

They are also testament, in the case of Pillay, to the compassion and care that are a part of what it means to be South African. These are the values that define what Sukuma stands for and we are privileged to be associated with entrepreneurs who bring these values to life through their actions in this crisis.

Remarkable work is being done by other funds — private and state-backed — and other initiatives trying to help businesses large and small to get over the hill as we try to pull through this together. We hope that in sharing these lessons we have learnt others will be inspired to consider introducing the option of modest non-refundable grants to their quiver of funding options. We are certain that they, like us, will be astounded at the power of small things.

• The Rev Dr Makgoba is archbishop of Cape Town and metropolitan of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa. He serves on the panel of advisers to The Sukuma Relief Fund.