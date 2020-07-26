Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Labour minister’s equity ideology adds to jobless nightmare

26 July 2020 - 20:03
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
As a business owner, I’ve had to deal with three quarters of recession, followed by Covid-19 and government regulations that in effect flattened what was left of the economy. Now labour minister Thulas Nxesi, far from thanking me for somehow managing to keep my 39 staff members employed, is instead threatening to impose fines of up to 10% of my taxpaying company’s already meagre turnover if its collective employee skin colour doesn’t meet his expectations. 

While struggling to contain my anger and frustration, I wonder if the minister has ever considered the role played by his “employment equity” ideology in causing our current unemployment nightmare? My three children, for example, were educated at some expense in SA. Feeling unwanted — my son was denied a scholarship because of his skin colour — they left and now bolster foreign economies instead.

If the literally thousands of similarly bright young minds had been encouraged to stay, we would not be where we are now. If Nxesi must persist with his “good” intentions, any amendments should be hurried onto the statute book. Otherwise there will few companies left for them to abuse.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

