THE KOREA HERALD: Deflating labour rejection

The head of South Korea’s largest trade union resigned last week, a day after its delegation voted to reject an agreement reached by labour, business and government representatives on co-operation to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rejection was disappointing and embarrassing for Kim Myung-hwan, chair of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), who had initiated talks on the tripartite deal. The accord, which followed weeks of negotiations, emphasised sustaining jobs and strengthening the social safety net while easing financial burdens on companies.

The government is required to work out a universal unemployment insurance plan by year’s end, with the business community pledging efforts to maintain jobs. In turn, labour representatives agreed to a cut in work hours and other measures to reduce corporate costs.

The three-way accord is seen as reflecting the labour stance mostly — the corporate sector’s calls for a freeze or reduction in wages were not reflected due to objections from labour groups. But hardline members of the union insisted that the deal clearly specify a ban on layoffs. By discarding the results of talks proposed by its own leader, the KCTU has damaged its credibility severely as a partner in dialogue on ways to surmount difficulties facing the nation.

Most local firms are struggling to stay afloat amid deteriorating conditions. Even before the initial coronavirus outbreak in January, simultaneous declines in exports, corporate investment and consumer spending were already weighing heavily on the country’s economy. In the first half of the year, more than 500 firms filed for bankruptcy, the highest number on record. Calls for a ban on layoffs will ring hollow when workplaces disappear.

Under these circumstances, it does not make sense for the labour group to insist that all its demands be accepted. It is doubtful whether the KCTU can defend the practical interests of workers without holding dialogue or making compromises with other economic actors in the face of diverse challenges, including rapid changes in the economic structure and labour market. /Seoul, July 28

The Korea Herald