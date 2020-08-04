Opinion

SECOND TAKE

THE KOREA HERALD: Deflating labour rejection

Head of South Korea’s largest trade union quits after it rejects pact on co-operation to deal with pandemic fallout

04 August 2020 - 15:56
South Korea's top refiner SK Energy's main factory is seen in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 25, 2009. Picture: REUTERS/JO YONG HAK
South Korea's top refiner SK Energy's main factory is seen in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 25, 2009. Picture: REUTERS/JO YONG HAK

The head of South Korea’s largest trade union resigned last week, a day after its delegation voted to reject an agreement reached by labour, business and government representatives on co-operation to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rejection was disappointing and embarrassing for Kim Myung-hwan, chair of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), who had initiated talks on the tripartite deal. The accord, which followed weeks of negotiations, emphasised sustaining jobs and strengthening the social safety net while easing financial burdens on companies.

The government is required to work out a universal unemployment insurance plan by year’s end, with the business community pledging efforts to maintain jobs. In turn, labour representatives agreed to a cut in work hours and other measures to reduce corporate costs.

The three-way accord is seen as reflecting the labour stance mostly — the corporate sector’s calls for a freeze or reduction in wages were not reflected due to objections from labour groups. But hardline members of the union insisted that the deal clearly specify a ban on layoffs. By discarding the results of talks proposed by its own leader, the KCTU has damaged its credibility severely as a partner in dialogue on ways to surmount difficulties facing the nation.

Most local firms are struggling to stay afloat amid deteriorating conditions. Even before the initial coronavirus outbreak in January, simultaneous declines in exports, corporate investment and consumer spending were already weighing heavily on the country’s economy. In the first half of the year, more than 500 firms filed for bankruptcy, the highest number on record. Calls for a ban on layoffs will ring hollow when workplaces disappear.

Under these circumstances, it does not make sense for the labour group to insist that all its demands be accepted. It is doubtful whether the KCTU can defend the practical interests of workers without holding dialogue or making compromises with other economic actors in the face of diverse challenges, including rapid changes in the economic structure and labour market. /Seoul, July 28

The Korea Herald

South Korea’s recurring feud with Japan snares 70 companies

Dispute remains over compensation for Koreans during Japan’s colonial rule
World
23 hours ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Sibanye shows how Ramaphosa can bring unions to heel

President can learn from miner’s unflinching stance in dealing with intimidation and wresting back control
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Unions largely silent on tardy UIF

There has been little outcry over as many as 1-million people awaiting full UIF emergency funding
Opinion
1 week ago

South Korea’s recurring feud with Japan snares 70 companies

Dispute remains over compensation for Koreans during Japan’s colonial rule
World
23 hours ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Sibanye shows how Ramaphosa can bring unions to heel

President can learn from miner’s unflinching stance in dealing with intimidation and wresting back control
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Unions largely silent on tardy UIF

There has been little outcry over as many as 1-million people awaiting full UIF emergency funding
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa not quite as good as his ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Shades of corrupt ANC in Steinhoff debacle
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: Cyril may get cross, but his state ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Relieved Sasol shareholders give sale ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Hyenas are natural and necessary, not ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

South Korea’s recurring feud with Japan snares 70 companies

World / Asia

Uncertainty over US stimulus takes toll on global stocks

Markets

Cautious Asia markets a mixed bag while dollar lifts its head

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.