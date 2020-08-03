WATCH: What Cosatu has to say about the IMF loan

The ANC’s tripartite alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, have been opposed to the government’s decision to borrow money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Now that the loan has been approved, Cosatu says transparency must be the focus to ensure there is no irregular expenditure.

Business Day TV spoke to Cosatu’s national labour market policy co-ordinator, Lebogang Mulaisi​, for more.