CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Andrew Mlangeni carried the torch in march to burn dompas of the heart

For that entire year, he recalled, he lived in fear of deportation from the Transvaal back to his rural home. Or worse yet, of being detained and forced to work on the potato farms at Bethal. By compelling us to carry a pass, our oppressors wanted to remind us that we were unwanted and that we were strangers in the land of our birth. In tearing them up, in burning them, in refusing to carry them no matter the cost, we were reclaiming far more than our right to walk the streets in freedom. We were reclaiming our very dignity.

I know it pained Bab’ Mlangeni deeply to witness acts that infringe on the dignity of others. I know that seeing our children in mud schools, seeing men and women collecting water from dirty rivers, and seeing pensioners sleeping outside pension pay-points, aggrieved him greatly. And he has not hesitated to speak out when necessary. It was of great concern to him, a concern we share, that 26 years into democracy we have still not fully met the developmental aspirations of our people, and that this is an affront to human dignity.

Bab’ Mlangeni sounded the warning many times. He constantly reminded us that our impressive constitution means little unless the rights it guarantees are fulfilled. He spoke at length of our responsibility as leaders of this country to meet the expectations of our people. Unless we make this a world that is truly free of the dompas of the heart and the mind, we will never be a united nation.

Bab’ Mlangeni is the great link between our past and our future. From his life we gain insight into the importance of loyalty to a cause, the virtue of selflessness, and of unwavering commitment to the upliftment of others. We also draw lessons on the qualities of leadership, such as bravery, honesty, empathy, humility and being principled. His life was an inspiration, to me and to many others.

Bab’ Mlangeni was a national treasure, and we are thankful for his presence in our public life and in the life of the ANC as a mentor, a guide and, importantly, a critic. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr: “Everyone has the power for greatness, not for fame, but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”

Bab’ Mlangeni served his country and his people. May we continue to benefit from his wisdom and counsel, and may we prove ourselves worthy of his support and confidence.