Apartheid history: overlooked Rivonia triallists feted in Life is Wonderful

"My aim is to prompt young people to ask themselves: if these ordinary people were prepared to risk their lives, and torture, and spend a quarter of a century in prison for their fellow countrymen and women to promote the ideal of a free and fair democracy, what can I do to change the world and make it a better place?"

In 1964 freedom was a dangerous dream. The Rivonia triallists had prepared themselves for the death sentence.

They decided not to appeal their conviction or sentence. The lawyers advised Kathrada and Raymond Mhlaba that they had good prospects of a successful appeal against their conviction and sentence, but they refused this option.

Goldberg had offered to take the blame for their sabotage operation, Operation Mayibuye, to shield the leaders. The triallists had also agreed that Mandela would not subject himself to cross-examination so that he could give an uninterrupted political speech from the dock.

The one glimmer of hope to save the men from the death penalty was that Operation Mayibuye had not been formally adopted by the ANC’s leadership. To establish this, the legal team put Sisulu on the stand and he was also tasked with testifying about the history of the ANC.

Most of the lawyers were nervous because the prosecutor, Percy Yutar, was arrogant, hostile and the "only PhD in the government legal service at the time", says Stadlen.

Sisulu, a man of modest education but huge intellectual depth, had an "encyclopaedic knowledge of the history of the ANC", he adds, "and was a person of immense authority and dignity".

The film also touches on Fischer, who showed remarkable courage, Stadlen says, and led the defence team although he had also been part of the underground movement and risked being recognised by some state witnesses.

The grandson of the first prime minister of the Orange River Colony and the son of a former judge president, Fischer won a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford and was destined to become a scion of the Afrikaner elite. Instead, he had a Damascus Road experience when he questioned his own distaste about shaking the hand of a black man.

He joined the Communist Party and remained a member after it was banned by the apartheid government. Fischer was arrested soon after the Rivonia trial but released on bail and allowed to go to London to argue a case before the Privy Council. He returned to SA and to court, but when the proceedings were adjourned, skipped bail and went underground.