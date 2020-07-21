Procurement policy will hamstring delivery of R500bn Covid-19 stimulus

Mired in red tape

In 2012 the government established the office of the Chief Procurement Officer as part of significant reforms intended to monitor procurement compliance, but the office has little independent institutional power. As there is no regulatory authority for public procurement, weak democratic oversight and little accountability, incompetence, waste and corruption remain rife and there are few avenues to take to task entities that do not follow procurement rules.

Some national and provincial entities have internal appeal processes, but these are often mired in red tape. Citizens, whistle-blowers and losing bidders can report irregularities to the Treasury and auditor-general, and the public protector can be asked to investigate. But bidders who believe they have lost out unfairly have increasingly sought relief in the courts. As public procurement is deemed administrative action, the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act applies that allows any individual to approach the high court to review a procurement decision.

At municipal level, the Municipal Finance Management Act provides for internal appeals. However, these are inadequate at best. Bidders cannot appeal unless they go through a laborious internal administrative process.

In strict terms, appeals can only review the processes followed by officials, not the merit of the decision. As corrupt officials often follow the “correct” bid processes but manipulate them, there is little recourse for a losing bidder.

Value for money

BEE provisions in procurement regulations are also widely abused to give contracts to family, friends and political allies — and to channel funds to the ANC at local, provincial and national level. Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chair Popo Molefe has alleged in court papers that the supplier of Prasa’s Afro 4,000 locomotives insisted that 10% of the tender’s value be paid to the ANC. The governing party even has an investment arm that tenders for government contracts.

The Public Finance Management Act requirement that a point-scoring system be used for tenders exceeding R500,000, with 90% of the points awarded based on price, is meaningless. Suppliers often give low prices with no capacity to deliver, or deliver poor quality products or services. Government officials often assume the lowest-priced tender must be the most cost-effective, rather than emphasising value for money, efficiency and timely delivery.

Local-content requirements are also manipulated by unscrupulous tenderpreneurs fronting for foreign companies and claiming imports as locally manufactured. The Treasury, with the DTI, set criteria for local content, but this dual responsibility often weakens oversight.

The procurement rules allowing for closed bidding, a deviation from competitive bidding, in emergencies or where there is only one supplier available, has been abused for corrupt purposes and should be tightened. Political parties should be banned from having companies that bid for government contracts.

Civil society, the media and the public should be involved to oversee tender awards. Tender bid committee processes should be public.

Individuals and companies found guilty of procurement irregularities should be banned from tendering for government contracts. They should be publicly named, especially those that have secured Covid-19 tenders corruptly.

The chief procurement officer should be turned into a regulator, reporting directly to parliament and with both the ability to investigate procurement irregularities and enforcement powers.

• Gumede is associate professor at the Wits University School of Governance and author of Restless Nation: Making Sense of Troubled Times.