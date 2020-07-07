With nerves of steel we can reshape trade policy

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way we live and move. It is now up to cities globally to decide whether that is an existential threat or an opportunity to reshape urban mobility. Likewise, now is also the time for SA policymakers to seize the opportunity and rework industrial and trade policy reforms to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic in a struggling economy underpinned by increasing deindustrialisation, galloping unemployment, persistent poverty and high inequality.

If the government is serious about improving tax revenue, stabilising debt and transforming the economy, the moment is now. If policy decisionmakers consider industrial development, support for struggling businesses, export growth, job creation and import-substitution industrialisation as essential for economic welfare, now is the time for meaningful intervention.

It has now been about seven months since the coronavirus outbreak, but the contagion is far from over, with reverberating negative effects on economies, production, imports and exports.

The pandemic has had a major impact on the whole business value chain, including in the metals and engineering sector. Disconcertingly, the sector’s export performance for April 2020 reflects the start of what will become a worrisome trend for the second quarter of 2020 as global exports significantly declined by 73.58% year on year, while exports to all the other regions also dipped considerably.

Correspondingly, exports by the strategic steel subcomponent dipped across all regions globally by 76.4% annually, with the Americas (-93.32%) and Europe (-83.42%) reflecting significant decreases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently warned that “the worst is yet to come from the pandemic”, and evidence of that abounds domestically, with reports of infection numbers spiralling beyond initial forecasts. Accordingly, countries are grabbing the opportunity presented by lax monitoring of international trade protocols and are becoming inward-looking, promulgating protectionist policies aimed at ensuring the best for their citizens, to the detriment of globalisation and international trade.

As economies open up, efficient producers are tinkering with industrial policies to complement health policies by intervening and subsidising their indigenous businesses’ production costs. The news by the National Bureau of Statistics that China recently churned out more steel in May 2020 than in any month since records began in 1986 is not surprising. The spike in China’s output is not by serendipity but by conscious efforts of that government to support steel businesses as some segments of the economy bounce back from the pandemic. The country produced 92.27-million tonnes of steel in May, up 4.2% year on year, with daily average output approaching 3-million tonnes.

For context, SA produced roughly 6.3-million tonnes in 2018/2019, while the continent produced about 17-million tonnes over the same period. The new record set by China is alarming, especially given the potential for some of the output to infiltrate the SA market via trade diversion and deflection. Therefore, steps must be taken to boost demand as well as production and exports, while also reducing imports.

First, in addition to long-term initiatives aimed at boosting domestic demand through the enhanced National Infrastructure Plan 2045, there should be ample support for existing measures to promote the consumption of steel products designated for local procurement. This should be the case, especially given that some of the designated products with local production capacity are still being imported.

The temporary dip in the importation of designated products due to Covid-19 presents an opportunity to reduce their importation significantly. Proposals aimed at ensuring the effectiveness of the preferential procurement policy, including the creation of an enforcement committee or the imposition of import duties, have been discussed ad nauseam in various forums involving the government, labour and business.

A suggestion is to delineate designated imported products and refer them to the International Trade Administration Commission for further investigation into the scope of increasing import duties. If existing import duties are below the World Trade Organization’s threshold, the proposal is to increase them to the allowed threshold, thereby reducing the import of designated products and also allowing for increased production from domestic businesses with the requisite capacity.

Second, given the abnormal market conditions, a need exists now more than ever before for the government to subsidise production costs directly and incentivise production processes in the steel industry, to boost output volumes and enhance both price and export competitiveness. This would mean identifying idiosyncratic factors unique to companies and ensuring their sustainability and financing.

An increase in the volume of domestic output can reduce the unit cost of the product locally, thereby alleviating cost pressures faced by local businesses. This is especially the case in highly capital-intensive industries such as steel. Moreover, higher productivity by exporting companies will further bring down costs and make the product more competitive not only in the domestic market but also in regional and overseas markets.

Penultimately, import-replacement or import-substitution industrialisation should be promoted as it is the only way to re-industrialise the economy and create sustainable jobs. Our State of the Metals and Engineering Sector Report 2020/2021 shows that the composite imports to domestic demand ratio (or the amount of imports to generally satisfy domestic demand) increased 50.1% year on year. Correspondingly, import saturation or import penetration from raw materials or products, and import leakage or imports to satisfy tourists’ demand increased 51.1% and 106.6%, respectively, since 2014.

Instead of continually paying lip service to the proposition of import replacement, the government should, in collaboration with captains of industry, monitor these drivers of imports, investigate the existing potential to produce locally and incentivise local production. It is important to start with the most feasible and cost-effective option and scale up as initial interventions become successful.

Lastly, given low domestic demand, local businesses’ export development aimed at increasing foreign market share and exploring new markets is the best way to ensure sustainability. For example, companies whose products attract tourists visiting SA are, in a small way, already in the export business and a study of the products most in demand by these tourists will enable local companies to anticipate which products are likely to attract attention when exported. Also, an analysis of the consumption pattern of overseas tourists will discern which products are most likely to be acceptable in their home countries, enabling country-specific exporting.

Clearly, there is a need for steel industry stakeholders to set aside egocentric norms and rudderless debates and to collectively map a sustainable way forward. If the discussions are feasible, realistic, genuine and generally aimed at creating jobs, then unwavering government support is likely to be forthcoming.

• Dr Ade is chief economist of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.