Technology could solve SA’s post-Covid public transport challenges

Passenger mobility in SA has been ripe for disruption for some time and, as with many other sectors, the advent of Covid-19 has heightened the imperative for a new way of moving SA’s millions of workers between their homes and places of work safely and efficiently.

SA’s pre-Covid-19 public transport system left much to be desired, between an ageing railway system, a loosely regulated minibus taxi industry and multiple bus networks with varying reliability rates. All these networks experienced one constant: overcrowding. Their stations and pick-up and drop-off points were also by nature overcrowded and frequently overcome by litter and other dirt and waste.

In a post-Covid-19 world, the country’s survival depends on exactly the opposite of that: we need our public transport systems to have the capacity to allow for social distancing on-board, in addition to adhering to stringent sanitation, disinfection and cleaning requirements.

While state of disaster regulations stipulate that minibus taxis can only legally fill to 70% capacity and passengers must sanitise their hands on entering in addition to wearing masks, this lesser load is likely only plausible while only sections of the workforce have returned to work.

How will the sector balance safety and profitability once lockdown conditions are relaxed and drivers will be under pressure to accept full loads of passengers rather than the 70% mandated by social-distancing regulations, so they can return to the revenue levels they enjoyed at full-vehicle capacity?

Social distancing is likely to be mandatory on all modes of public transport, which means capacity across all of these will need to increase, implying government investment in more trains, buses and taxis.

An alternative solution would be to use technology to manage supply and demand more effectively to avoid queues, overcrowding, and taxis and their drivers gathering during low-demand times of the day.

Bus or train operators could also optimise their fleets, managing a rotation of vehicles off the grid for sanitisation or servicing at any time, without affecting commuters’ ability to get to where they need to be — on time.

Cities across the world are planning or taking measures to ensure that 1.5m distancing guidelines are met so people can move around in a comfortable and safe way. The key to achieving this in limited public space — like in SA’s taxi ranks and train stations — lies in the ability to have an ongoing and real-time view of how busy hotspots are so appropriate steps can be taken when an area gets too crowded.

This is the expertise of crowd management: optimising people flows while offering mobility as a service. Using mobile-phone Wi-Fi signals, smart cameras and open-source data, city planners and transport managers can assess the level of crowding and, when necessary, reroute pedestrians or vehicles away from these areas. In the same way, minibus taxis could connect with passengers via an on-demand vehicle pooling application, similar to ride-hailing platforms, to manage passenger load.

With smartphone penetration escalating each year, it’s plausible to give transporters the power to anticipate load and manage capacity, while empowering commuters to be certain of their position on a particular mode of transport, saving them from time wasted in queues and sparing all parties from exposure to the virus through overcrowding.

This evolution in transport management is the next level of mobility as a service and gives service providers the security of being able to anticipate their income, while passengers can be confident they will be able to complete their trip as planned.

It’s not new to South Africans — it’s the same principle that is used in ride-hailing applications such as Bolt, which allows drivers to work when it suits them, and gives passengers the ability to book their ride at a time that suits them, confident that safety protocols are being observed. The only difference is that such an application should be multi-modal — rather than just focusing on car transport, it would integrate all modes of transport to provide a seamless user experience.

For example, people used to buy Microsoft as a product, off a shelf in stores. Now, we pay a monthly subscription for the use of the service. In the future, mobility as a service could be the same: you pay a monthly subscription and are able to get anywhere inside the city where you need to go, when you need to get there, without paying another cent.

Another trend that could come into play in a post Covid-19 SA transport industry is micro-mobility, in the form of small vehicle rentals (such as scooters or bicycles) that would be suitable for shorter journeys where transport in a larger vehicle would be uneconomical.

Furthermore, public transport modes such as buses and trains could be integrated into on-demand apps, giving operators the information they need to manage passenger load, and passengers the information they need to avoid waiting in queues.

Software platforms exist for fleet management companies to connect with their vehicles wherever they might be on the road, using telematics technology to gain insight into vehicle and driver behaviour — and is there a bigger fleet on the road than SA’s minibus taxis?

These services allow vehicle owners to know where their vehicles are and how they are being used, via a dashboard on the mobile device of their choice. This would help them manage which vehicles were sent to which ranks to meet specific levels of demand at different times of the day, as well as making it possible to check how frequently they docked for sanitisation.

Work has already been completed on a pilot project along these lines, working with a taxi association in Durban. Taxis were fitted with trackers and communication devices as part of an integrated transport plan for the city, helping manage traffic and demand for vehicles.

While other very mechanical steps, such as personal disinfection, ongoing vehicle cleaning and sterilisation and open windows to allow the free flow of air will be essential, using technology and harnessing the potential of the fourth industrial revolution is the best way to get South Africans moving again — safely, efficiently and cost effectively.

• Reutener is smart mobility expert at Royal HaskoningDHV, and Taylor country manager for Bolt SA.