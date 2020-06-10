THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER: Charlotte takes a small but significant step

The Charlotte city council (in North Carolina, US) took a significant step towards police reform this week. But it also was a small step, and it should be far from the only one officials take in this important national moment for the US.

With a 9-2 vote the council removed money from next year’s police budget for chemical agents such as teargas. The move was a reaction to a deeply disturbing June 2 incident in which police trapped — or “kettled” — demonstrators at an uptown George Floyd protest, then tear-gassed them. Video of the incident prompted outrage among state legislators and local officials, including mayor Vi Lyles.

The council’s response was a meaningful gesture, a clear message from a body that in previous years had been less willing to take direct action about police conduct. But the action is limited. It only eliminates chemical agents in one year’s budget, and it doesn’t take away what the police already have on hand. It also may not address pepper spray or flash-bang devices, and it doesn’t address the overarching question of if and when such agents and devices should be used. The council also tasked a committee with scrutinising how police spend money and create policy, a move that might be a red flag to longtime observers of Charlotte government.

Other cities appear poised for quicker action. In Los Angeles, mayor Eric Garcetti said he will direct hundreds of millions of dollars from the police budget into other initiatives and agencies that may be better equipped to deal with issues affecting black communities. Some cities are considering similar budget shifts, as well as calls to ban police chokeholds, de-emphasise military-style equipment, remove school resource officers and address police discipline and transparency.

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed and where police have long been accused of racism, a vetoproof majority on the city council has committed to dismantling the police department and inventing a new community law enforcement model.

Democrats in Congress also want to address police issues at a federal level, announcing legislation that would remove protections that shield officers accused of misconduct and allow state attorneys-general to create an independent process to investigate misconduct. It is uncertain whether such a bill would pass the Republican-led Senate, and it’s unlikely it would get a signature from the president. True reform is likely to come on a state or local level.

The Charlotte Observer, June 9