LA TIMES: Anti-lockdown anti-vaxxers have no right to endanger others

12 May 2020 - 16:47
Demonstrators call for the reopening of California, outside the California state capital building in Sacramento on May 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
Protesters plan to gather in Sacramento on Thursday for a second time in less than a week to demand that California governor Gavin Newsom lift pandemic-related restrictions so that people can exercise their God-given right to spread the coronavirus.

If that sounds familiar that’s because it’s essentially the same message pushed by protesters in 2019 during the legislative battle over SB 276, a bill to make it harder to exempt children from mandatory vaccinations. Protesters framed their position as a defence of personal choice, even though the bill didn’t deny parents the choice to leave their children uninoculated against measles and other easily preventable diseases.

It prevented them only from enrolling their uninoculated children in schools, where they might risk the health of other people’s children. Vaccination opponents lost that fight, then failed to persuade enough Californians to sign on to their fringey, anti-science crusade to repeal the law through a ballot initiative. Polls show that most people understand that vaccinations are overwhelmingly safe and effective, which has been affirmed in study after study.

Anti-vaxxers, as they are known, have become important players in protests around the country against social-distancing orders, joining other antigovernment types at events in Texas, Michigan, Maryland and other states. They have attacked not just pandemic policies but also health experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, the well-respected head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Along the way they are pushing their signature combination of junk science, misinformation and conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 is a hoax by the government (or maybe Microsoft founder Bill Gates?) to subdue Americans, for reasons never made exactly clear.

They say they want “medical freedom”, but to us it sounds more like they want the freedom to do whatever they want, pandemic be damned, even if it means other people might get sick or die because of their actions. People have a right to endanger their own lives, but not those of others. /Los Angeles, May 7

