Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: It’s dangerous when scientists learn to doublespeak like politicians Why is the government’s chief Covid-19 adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, stressing that a severe epidemic is inevitable? BL PREMIUM

Why doesn’t this country want to beat Covid-19? Asking this must seem ridiculous in the midst of a lockdown. But the issue is not whether the country is doing anything about the disease; it is why it is doing it.

The government sends us two messages. First, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves and others from the virus. Second, we will fail because, whatever we do, many infections and deaths are inevitable.