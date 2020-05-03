National digital strategy can spur our essential collaboration

Since SA has long had Rica (Regulation of Interception of Communications Act) requirements to register SIM cards, the health authorities have the potential to better understand the movement of the virus without having to develop a new system from the ground up. However, it is important to balance the utility of using cellphones to monitor the spread of the virus and the need to protect privacy.

Cellphones are so widely adopted in SA that they are the most vital tool in enabling the digital economy, allowing us to bypass many fixed infrastructure challenges. This public health digital use case should be leveraged by other areas in government to foster wider and more effective service delivery.

Cellphones should be leveraged not just for tracking but for two-way citizen engagement so that people can interact with public health services to not only receive health advice but also to pre-screen and submit questions and express their health concerns.

This model could also be used for many other interactions with the government, such as receiving quick financial support, and would greatly reduce the need for long queues and endless forms.

EY in India has developed an app that is proving a boon in managing the spread of the coronavirus. It allows people to do a quick health check on themselves and get medical advice directly from the government, while real-time infection tracking means the government can inform its citizens of high-risk infection areas.

It is an example of how the government can facilitate two-way communication to help its citizens, many of whom live in similar disadvantaged environments to South Africans.

We must ensure that public workers are well equipped to provide digital services. The question is how to ensure state employees offer these services to citizens. They must be equipped with laptops, wi-fi and the software to enable them to serve the public on their terms. The public sector can take a great step forward by modelling its working methods on the private sector businesses that are already doing this.