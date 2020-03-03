A smart city is a smart idea, but there are lots of details to iron out

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his state of the nation address on the development of smart cities at Lanseria on the West Rand has the potential to address legacies of the past and unlock opportunities to grow the economy.

According to the president, this new economic hub could become home to between 350,000 and 500,000 people over the next decade. But it cannot be done by the government alone; it requires public-private partnerships with the expertise to make good on the overall vision to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology — especially technology that leads to smart outcomes.

A typical smart city would comprise a number of services and infrastructure, including but not limited to: adequate water supply; assured electricity supply; sanitation; solid waste management; efficient urban mobility and public transport; affordable housing; robust IT connectivity and digitalisation; good governance (especially e-governance and citizen participation); a sustainable environment; safety and security (particularly for women, children and the elderly); health; and education.

This development would include commercial offices and showrooms; residential areas; a transport hub; a shopping mall; a civic precinct; an education precinct; a community health centre; police and fire station; a multi-purpose sports centre; and community parks.

In addition to being identified as a future smart city, Lanseria is seen as a major corridor of development, as noted in a 2018 document detailing the province’s plans to build 30 new cities, with investments of more than R100bn. But what is a smart city without placing emphasis on the fourth industrial revolution (4IR)?

Ramaphosa was explicit that government will focus on inclusive growth, which essentially centres on building a capable state as well as placing our economy on a path to recovery. It goes without saying that 4IR is a key component in achieving this.