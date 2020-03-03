A smart city is a smart idea, but there are lots of details to iron out
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his state of the nation address on the development of smart cities at Lanseria on the West Rand has the potential to address legacies of the past and unlock opportunities to grow the economy.
According to the president, this new economic hub could become home to between 350,000 and 500,000 people over the next decade. But it cannot be done by the government alone; it requires public-private partnerships with the expertise to make good on the overall vision to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology — especially technology that leads to smart outcomes.
A typical smart city would comprise a number of services and infrastructure, including but not limited to: adequate water supply; assured electricity supply; sanitation; solid waste management; efficient urban mobility and public transport; affordable housing; robust IT connectivity and digitalisation; good governance (especially e-governance and citizen participation); a sustainable environment; safety and security (particularly for women, children and the elderly); health; and education.
This development would include commercial offices and showrooms; residential areas; a transport hub; a shopping mall; a civic precinct; an education precinct; a community health centre; police and fire station; a multi-purpose sports centre; and community parks.
In addition to being identified as a future smart city, Lanseria is seen as a major corridor of development, as noted in a 2018 document detailing the province’s plans to build 30 new cities, with investments of more than R100bn. But what is a smart city without placing emphasis on the fourth industrial revolution (4IR)?
Ramaphosa was explicit that government will focus on inclusive growth, which essentially centres on building a capable state as well as placing our economy on a path to recovery. It goes without saying that 4IR is a key component in achieving this.
A smart city would benefit from innovation, but of course this is linked to a reduction in data costs to benefit from the smartness. The presidential commission on 4IR has made far-reaching recommendations that affect nearly every aspect of the economy and many areas of our lives. The commission’s report provides us with the tools to ensure we extract the greatest benefit of these revolutionary technological changes.
Broadband is essential
An important condition for the success of our digital economy is the availability of high-demand spectrum to expand broadband access and reliability. The communications sector regulator, Icasa, has undertaken to conclude the licensing of such spectrum for industry via auction before the end of 2020.
There has also been specific mention of the competition authorities working towards a resolution with the large mobile operators to secure deep cuts to data prices across pre-paid monthly bundles; additional discounts targeting low income households; a free daily allocation of data; and free access to educational and other public-interest websites. This is an important step to improve lives, bring people into the digital economy and stimulate online businesses.
All these must be considered in developing the smart city. No doubt the digital economy will increasingly become a driver of growth and creator of employment. All in all, it’s fantastic to see that access to the internet is being approached as access to any other basic human right.
The presidency’s Lanseria project will unite Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Madibeng to build the smart city. Private partners will also be involved. This is no pipe dream, as the president has already indicated that an innovative process to fund sewerage, electricity, water, digital infrastructure, and roads is underway to create this high-density, mixed-use residential area, underpinned by a burgeoning airport.
Such a project requires the requisite expertise in infrastructure banking and bigger-picture banking ethos geared towards success in projects big or small.
• Naidoo is executive head of business banking product and interactions at Nedbank.