Life insurance, a pandemic, and managing disruption

The risk of a dinosaur-defining moment is not this pandemic. It is rather the inability to adapt away from legacy ways of doing things or even in the failure to anticipate and deliver on client needs.

Recent research shows that clients are the single most disruptive force in the insurance industry. They want insurers who offer them a frictionless service experience across the board: more apps, integrations and ecosystems; less e-mail, paperwork and product pushing.

This kind of research should feel somewhat obvious in 2020. But acknowledging it and acting on it are very different. Innovation isn’t about courage anymore, it’s about urgency. Are you able to get clients onboard swiftly without requiring a medical test for underwriting because you already have enough data analytics to assess their premium? Can you make the process faster, more efficient and more engaging so the experience feels personal and one of a kind?

This is why a pandemic such as Covid-19 matters for the life sector. Not responding with the right spirit is what the meteor actually looks like. This is our responsibility — and, quite frankly, our duty.

When disruption happens at an unprecedented scale (and the whole world feels like it’s on lockdown), life insurers that matter will innovate ahead of the curve in meeting the changing needs of clients. They won’t do what the sector has always done and merely demonstrate the ability to provide financial security. This only embeds the “grudge factor” of life insurance.

Covid-19 is not the industry’s meteor moment — if anything, it is a change-agent for the way the life insurance sector operates. Covid-19 is a challenge to our status quo that drives us forward — not reaction and panic that takes us backwards.

So while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause spikes in mortality, illness and unemployment, and creates inherent uncertainty, there is an argument to be made about the value of life insurance as clients have a heightened level of awareness around their mortality. Now more than ever, life insurers must prove themselves as a valuable asset and not a grudge purchase.

Now is the time to challenge the status quo again. So while the lower end of the market might not change much during this time and direct-to-consumer insurers will outlast the pandemic because they’ve stuck to their purpose, high-end life insurance companies are best positioned to combine their strong client relationships with investments in technology-led engagement to offer clients the experience they now require.

If anything, many of the brands that are best equipped to handle the current disruption are themselves disrupter brands. Where we are getting better is through a focus on gold-standard products, facilitated by seamless digital and technological solutions to support real-time customer experience for clients, and a relentless focus on relationship and service.

The times may have changed, but the fundamentals of providing fit-for-purpose and fit-for-the-future life insurance remains.

• Goemans is CEO of Investec Life.