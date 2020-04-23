GARTH STRACHAN: Critical that SA creates framework to support ‘sunrise’ sectors

SA has moved fast and, so far, successfully to contain the spread of Covid-19. For the foreseeable future, the national focus will be on the pandemic’s consequences.

In the months ahead, this national public health and economic effort to undo the damage Covid-19 wreaks on our people and the economy that sustains them, will be undertaken in conditions of a deeply constrained fiscus and in the wake of a deep-seated domestic economic downturn.

In addition to measures already announced by the government (and others presumably in the pipeline) to support the economy, it is critical that SA focuses increasingly on all available opportunities.

Urgent policy and investment-friendly regulatory framework development to support the emergence of new or “sunrise” sectors and subsectors is critical — particularly those with the potential to lift the economy on to a new growth path by enabling and stimulating investment; supporting and enabling new entrants into markets, including the previously marginalised; and are labour intensive with value-adding export potential.

Easier said than done. But we have no option but to boldly explore new opportunities. One such opportunity is the hemp and cannabis sector. The value chain extends from upstream of the farm gate into seeds, farm equipment, fertilisers; onwards into “on the land” primary agricultural production and downstream of the farm gate into processing and value-added manufacturing. Across this value chain further economic activity will be generated in the services and transport and logistics sectors.