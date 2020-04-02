CARTOON: Abuse complaints and Cele’s big dilemma

Statements by Trump and Putin bolster prices, but some analysts say it’s too soon to be optimistic
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
The humiliation being dished by police and military must be reined in
DA leader calls for an ad hoc committee to ensure oversight over organs of state and that civil liberties are protected
Nedbank CIB mining Analyst Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about the mining sector
The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push SA’s budget deficit to 9.1% in 2020/2021, which may prompt an approach to the IMF or World Bank
The rights and obligations of employees and employers are unclear
Proposed eurozone rescue scheme could last for five to 10 years and aid worst-hit economies
Organisers say the decision was not taken lightly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
A design lover’s lockdown reading list… Our compilation of delectable reads all available as e-readers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.