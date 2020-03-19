Pandemic could be the final straw for ailing small businesses

In recent years the health of SA’s small, medium and microenterprises (SMMEs) has been severely compromised by our dire economy, with many small businesses across the country fighting for our lives.

With the sudden spread of Covid-19, the situation has become even more desperate, as the pandemic threatens not only the health of the global population but also the immunity and survival of SMMEs that are already in intensive care.

During this time of crisis and uncertainty for everyone SMMEs are in a state of emergency, as many businesses are suffering the blow of Covid-19 without the types of financial relief and interventions we desperately need from the already struggling public and private sectors.

As two active citizens and small businesses owners we were stunned to discover while conducting research for a previous article that 70% of SMMEs in SA fail within the first two years, and that the few enterprises that do survive struggle to stay afloat as they continuously grapple with inadequate public policy, inefficient support from enterprise & supplier development (ESD) programmes, and more critically the country’s debilitating electricity supply crisis.