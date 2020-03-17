Police find family that refused quarantine for coronavirus

The police had to use a court order on Tuesday to force family members who had tested positive for coronavirus and escaped from hospital to return to a health facility.

The Gauteng health department referred to the incident in a press statement pleading with members of the public to co-operate in dealing with Covid-19.

“We can confirm that there was a family that refused to be quarantined. The wife and daughter tested positive for the coronavirus while the husband refused to be tested and left the hospital without swabs being taken,” the department said.

The department approached the court on Monday night on an urgent basis “in order that we don’t interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order”.

The court order in favour of the department was granted at about 1am on Tuesday and the police were instructed to trace the family who were found at about 12.30pm.

The family then went to a health facility.

