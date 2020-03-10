RICHARD RUSHTON: A purpose for businesses beyond profit is essential

For example, we will not think of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) as an exercise in compliance, but instead focus on the spirit and intent behind it, doing what we can to contribute, even if this means our B-BBEE level remains the same.

The urgent need in our country right now is jobs and many jobs for that matter. This is where business, in our particular case, the alcohol industry, can make the biggest contribution by creating opportunities for black and black-woman-owned businesses in our supply chains.

A huge, focused, national effort to support sustainable black entrepreneurship is needed to break the grip of mass unemployment. Distell has already achieved the maximum possible points for enterprise development, yet we can and will still do so much more, because it is simply the right thing to do.

The world is waking up to the idea that there must be a purpose for businesses beyond profit, and more so in a country marked by extraordinary levels of inequality and need.

While there is a concerted effort to rebuild the capacity of the state, there is a lot more the private sector can do to pick up the slack.

To ensure that such efforts are grounded in a coherent developmental framework, and aligned to clearly identified needs, it makes sense to draw on established guiding principles such as the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), which allow industries and individual businesses to identify priority strategic focus areas.

Though we recognise that there are challenges on a wide range of fronts, we believe the opportunity for us to make the most impactful and immediate difference lies in four of the SDGs, which we have chosen to focus on, namely: promoting health and well-being among our people and communities; supporting clean water and sanitation; providing decent work and promoting economic growth; and driving responsible consumption and production.

In practice this will mean investing in environmental sustainability, with stringent targets for water recovery, energy reduction, installing solar, turning biogas into electricity and treating effluent. It will also be critical to develop a comprehensive and integrated approach to driving gender equality and empowering women; and collaborating to create value through public and private partnerships.

As the finance minister put it in his budget speech, we have won before as a country, and we can do so again. It takes commitment, perseverance and the courage to risk failure in pursuit of success.

We may not escape a ratings downgrade and no doubt aspects of the finance minister’s plan of action will continue to be contested. There will be setbacks and disappointments.

But we can change the downward trajectory that we have been on if we seize the opportunity Mboweni has created. We have a moment here, and let’s choose to do everything that we can, to contribute to dealing with the core challenges facing our country, and to make a real difference.

• Rushton is Distell Group CEO.