RICHARD RUSHTON: A purpose for businesses beyond profit is essential
The 2020 budget was a rallying cry for businesses to do better, just because it’s the right thing to do
Finance minister Tito Mboweni must be credited for spelling out what needs to be done in SA in his recent budget speech, knowing fully that there will likely be a price to be paid.
Thanks to his courage, the budget has created an opportunity for the country to break out of an economic funk and get on with the job of creating growth and employment, which, more than anything, is what we need right now.
There is always the temptation to complain, to cast blame and fixate on the reasons why something cannot be done, when courageous action, even as it carries the risk of failure, is also the only hope for success.
This is the choice before our country now, and it is no exaggeration to say that our actions over the coming months will determine our prospects for economic recovery and our future prosperity — or lack thereof.
If nothing else, Mboweni has challenged us to put narrow self-interest aside and work together to get our country out of the hole it is in.
At Distell, we have decided that we will not wait for the government to solve the problems that affect our business. Instead, whether it is in electricity, water or infrastructure, wherever we find challenges, we will do something positive to make a difference.
Positive action can inspire and create its own momentum, just as despair can entrench inertia. We have examples still vivid in recent memory of extraordinary visionary leadership and we can draw on these to take the lead ourselves.
We have a simple choice — we can sit on our hands and do nothing, or we can take the initiative and move forward.
While there is a concerted effort to rebuild the capacity of the state, there is a lot more the private sector can do to pick up the slack
For example, we will not think of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) as an exercise in compliance, but instead focus on the spirit and intent behind it, doing what we can to contribute, even if this means our B-BBEE level remains the same.
The urgent need in our country right now is jobs and many jobs for that matter. This is where business, in our particular case, the alcohol industry, can make the biggest contribution by creating opportunities for black and black-woman-owned businesses in our supply chains.
A huge, focused, national effort to support sustainable black entrepreneurship is needed to break the grip of mass unemployment. Distell has already achieved the maximum possible points for enterprise development, yet we can and will still do so much more, because it is simply the right thing to do.
The world is waking up to the idea that there must be a purpose for businesses beyond profit, and more so in a country marked by extraordinary levels of inequality and need.
While there is a concerted effort to rebuild the capacity of the state, there is a lot more the private sector can do to pick up the slack.
To ensure that such efforts are grounded in a coherent developmental framework, and aligned to clearly identified needs, it makes sense to draw on established guiding principles such as the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), which allow industries and individual businesses to identify priority strategic focus areas.
Though we recognise that there are challenges on a wide range of fronts, we believe the opportunity for us to make the most impactful and immediate difference lies in four of the SDGs, which we have chosen to focus on, namely: promoting health and well-being among our people and communities; supporting clean water and sanitation; providing decent work and promoting economic growth; and driving responsible consumption and production.
In practice this will mean investing in environmental sustainability, with stringent targets for water recovery, energy reduction, installing solar, turning biogas into electricity and treating effluent. It will also be critical to develop a comprehensive and integrated approach to driving gender equality and empowering women; and collaborating to create value through public and private partnerships.
As the finance minister put it in his budget speech, we have won before as a country, and we can do so again. It takes commitment, perseverance and the courage to risk failure in pursuit of success.
We may not escape a ratings downgrade and no doubt aspects of the finance minister’s plan of action will continue to be contested. There will be setbacks and disappointments.
But we can change the downward trajectory that we have been on if we seize the opportunity Mboweni has created. We have a moment here, and let’s choose to do everything that we can, to contribute to dealing with the core challenges facing our country, and to make a real difference.
• Rushton is Distell Group CEO.