Opinion

CARTOON: Zweli Mkhize on the virus ball

09 March 2020 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, March 9 2020
SA awaits results of six more virus tests

Third case confirmed, while results of tests on six more travellers to Italy are expected within days
National
11 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize appeals for calm as SA reports first coronavirus case

Health minister says SA has only one case so far ; rand drops to its biggest loss in more than four months
National
3 days ago

Coronavirus will go global, health minister Zweli Mkhize tells MPs

Mkhize assures that the public sector is ready to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak, saying 13 public hospitals have been designated for isolating and ...
National
4 days ago

More South Africans want to be evacuated from Wuhan

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says 151 of the about 201 citizens living in the coronavirus-hit area have asked to be retrieved
National
1 week ago

Coronavirus to dent global growth for 2020

Countries such as SA, with limited ability to implement fiscal stimulus, will be the worst affected
Economy
1 week ago

Two South Africans on Japanese cruise ship have coronavirus

The health ministry has confirmed that the two people were working on the Princess Diamond when it was affected by the coronavirus
National
1 week ago
Friday, March 6 2020
