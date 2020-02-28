CARTOON: Harvey Weinstein - #MeToo’s first big win

Brent crude is set for its sixth straight losing session, and WTI for its worst weekly fall since 2008
Friday, February 28 2020
SAA is projected to run out of cash in first days of March, minister Pravin Gordhan said last week, with little indication of where more will come from
Another council meeting comes to naught, increasing the likelihood of the provincial government placing the city under administration
The compensation deal, which amount is not yet known, is just part of the €30bn the diesel emissions scandal has cost VW worldwide
Eskom must be saved. There is no other option.
The African Continental Free-Trade Area agreement starts officially on July 1, but its laws and support mechanisms have yet to be finalised
The monarch rejected Mahathir’s plan to convene parliament to vote on the next prime minister as no candidate has emerged with enough support
National football team is likely to have to play all its home matches in SA
