CARTOON: Judge Pillay’s Pelosi moment

06 February 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, February 6 2020
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma, but no jail time yet

Judge rules that former president’s legal team failed to show why he did not appear in court
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Battles involving Zuma, Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane head to court

The former president’s graft, fraud and racketeering trial resumes
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma said to be still too ill to appear before Zondo commission

Head of the inquiry’s legal team Paul Pretorius says they have been told Zuma is ill and receiving treatment in SA and abroad, and will not be ...
National
3 weeks ago

No hope for Jacob Zuma’s appeal, says NPA

Prosecutor rubbishes former president’s claims that he has been prejudiced by the 15-year proceedings
National
1 week ago

Zuma insists he is the fall guy in arms deal

Former president faces prospect of going on trial in May 2020 and a possible 25-year jail term
National
1 month ago

