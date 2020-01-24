CARTOON: Zondo’s mission impossible

The Anglo stable of companies released updates on the day, highlighting production losses caused by Eskom’s load-shedding
If the president took a scalpel to the public sector the consequences would be devastating
Drugmaker to shed up to 219 posts as it aims to reduce costs by R400m
The suspension of former DA Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama and Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe ‘smacks of political harassment’, says the DA
The world’s second-largest platinum miner was forced to stop operations during load-shedding
The Bank’s five-member monetary policy committee caught most economists off guard by reducing the repo rate on January 16 to 6.25%
The aviation industry could face a damaging backlash from the public and regulators if its fails to step up efforts to slash carbon emissions
The world is now the closest it has ever been to destruction, say scientists
Captain says Proteas' first batsmen have not performed as well as they should in order to beat England
Ernest Nkosi’s documentary about arty car-spinners tells an uplifting story about community
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.