It helps to do your homework before investing in an IPO

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have a way of grabbing our attention. As an investment analyst, the phone rings off the hook with “well-meaning” bankers providing updates on the latest hot listing, and diaries fill up with meeting requests. Post listing, it’s amazing how these roadshows dry up.

Some can be good investments, but most often the risks outweigh the reward. There are many reasons why the barrier to investing in an IPO should be higher than simply purchasing shares on the secondary market, but there are a few key lessons we have learnt from 26 years of investing around the globe.

IPOs involve insiders selling shares to outside investors. Typically, these insiders are intimately involved in the business, either through direct management or via a seat on the board. They know the business better than anyone else … and they are choosing to sell.

To make matters worse, they set the price and date of the listing. Unlike purchasing shares on an exchange, where both buyers and sellers have access to similar information, the price is market-determined and timing is up to the buyer; with IPOs, the insiders have a clear information advantage over potential buyers. It’s like playing poker with someone who has already seen all the cards in the deck.

Insiders know exactly when the IPO will occur, with many months’ notice. It is unsurprising, then, that management teams do their very best to ensure that everything looks great by the time the IPO date arrives.

Every day stock exchanges around the world facilitate trades in the thousands of companies listed globally. All but a handful of trades occur with little fanfare, marketing or hype. The story of IPOs could not be more different. A string of analysts, advisers, brokers, bankers and company representatives are readily available to walk you through the investment case, five-year plans and reasons this is too good an opportunity to be missed.

The level of noise surrounding an IPO is deafening, but just because it’s front of mind doesn’t mean it’s a good investment. In the global frontier markets universe, Jumia, the so-called “Amazon of Africa”, was the subject of similar hype. This was especially so after it listed at $14.50 a share and the share price quickly moved up to almost $50 in a matter of weeks, before giving back all the gains. Jumia now trades below its listing price.

By reading and analysing listed companies’ publicly available financial statements through the years, an investor can observe how the business performs through the economic cycle; in good times and in bad. They can observe the culture of the business, how capital is allocated and how management teams treat shareholders and other stakeholders. While anyone operating in financial markets knows past performance is no guarantee of future success, the past does provide valuable insights into a business.